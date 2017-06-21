Fire crews respond to West Knoxville apartment fire



KNOXVILLE (WATE) – Knoxville Fire Department Crews confirmed they are working a fire at an apartment complex in West Knoxville.

Fire crews said they received the call about a fire at Bell Walker’s Crossing Apartments at around 10:15 p.m. The complex is near Gallaher View Road on Block House Way.

The building on fire had 24 apartment units. All residents were evacuated and Knoxville Fire Department said all residents are believed to be safe. Crews are working to contain the fire.

There was a fire at the same apartment complex on May 13, 2012. Firefighters determined the cause of the 2012 fire was a cigarette that was thrown away.

