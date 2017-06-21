Deputy spots Seymour woman in act of burglarizing home

SEYMOUR (WATE) – A Seymour woman was caught in the act of burglarizing a home by an observant deputy, according to the Blount County Sheriff’s Office.

Angel N. Glenn, 23, is charged with aggravated burglary and is being held on $10,000 bond.

A deputy was called to Joseph Street in the Blount County section of Seymour on Tuesday for a report of a suspicious woman. When he arrived, he saw Glenn standing in front of a garage with a wagon full of assorted items.

The sheriff’s office says Glenn told the deputy she thought the homeowner was holding a foreclosure sale and that she knocked on the door, so it was okay to take the items. The deputy spoke with the homeowner who said he was not holding any sale and did not give Glenn permission to come into the home.

The wagon, which also belonged to the homeowner, contained tools, clothing and car parts.

A court hearing for Glenn is scheduled on June 26.