2 arrested during Vinny’s Market & Deli raid in Knoxville

Related Coverage Knoxville tire store owners in custody after raid

KNOXVILLE (WATE) – Two people were arrested after a raid of a Knoxville business Wednesday.

Knox County deputies searched Vinny’s Market and Deli at 941 Virginia Avenue in the Beaumont neighborhood for stolen goods.

Owner Yousseff Souam, 43, and Mostapha Hallabou, 40, were arrested.

The sheriff’s office says undercover sales were conducted to complete the investigation. The business placed orders to stock shelves with stolen property. The goods worth a total value of $3,254.46. Stolen items included cigarettes, laundry items, drinks and more.

Deputies raided another business in the neighborhood for stolen goods in May, Sexton’s New and Used Tires and Automotive.

The sheriff’s office believes investigations like this one will help fight opioid addiction in the community.

Related: Knoxville tire store owners in custody after raid

For the latest news, weather and video, download the WATE 6 On Your Side app.