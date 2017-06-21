2 arrested during Vinny’s Market & Deli raid in Knoxville

WATE 6 On Your Side staff Published: Updated:

KNOXVILLE (WATE) – Two people were arrested after a raid of a Knoxville business Wednesday.

Knox County deputies searched Vinny’s Market and Deli at 941 Virginia Avenue in the Beaumont neighborhood for stolen goods.

Owner Yousseff Souam, 43, and Mostapha Hallabou, 40, were arrested.

The sheriff’s office says undercover sales were conducted to complete the investigation. The business placed orders to stock shelves with stolen property. The goods worth a total value of $3,254.46. Stolen items included cigarettes, laundry items, drinks and more.

Deputies raided another business in the neighborhood for stolen goods in May, Sexton’s New and Used Tires and Automotive.

The sheriff’s office believes investigations like this one will help fight opioid addiction in the community.

Related: Knoxville tire store owners in custody after raid

For the latest news, weather and video, download the WATE 6 On Your Side app.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s