LENOIR CITY, Tenn. (WATE) – Crews responded to a business fire in Loudon County Wednesday morning.
Dispatch confirmed with WATE 6 On Your Side that the fire is at Family Brands Meats at 1001 Elm Hill/City Park Road.
Smoke can be seen on nearby roadways.
There is no more information at this time.
WATE 6 On Your Side has a crew headed to the scene.
Crews respond to Lenoir City business fire
Crews respond to Lenoir City business fire x
Latest Galleries
-
PHOTOS: Brownie (Havoc) reunited with family
-
PHOTOS: Desirae Roysdon
-
PHOTOS: Knoxville police investigate deadly shooting in Beaumont neighborhood
-
PHOTOS: Hawkins the Bear
-
PHOTOS: Knox County sex offender round-up
-
PHOTOS: Kenly Ratliff
-
PHOTOS: Kenly Ratliff
-
PHOTOS: Kenly Ratliff
-
PHOTOS: Kenly Ratliff
-
PHOTOS: Kenly Ratliff
For the latest news, weather and video, download the WATE 6 On Your Side app.