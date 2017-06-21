Crews respond to Lenoir City business fire

WATE 6 On Your Side staff Published:
(Photo: Loudon County Sheriff)

LENOIR CITY, Tenn. (WATE) – Crews responded to a business fire in Loudon County Wednesday morning.

Dispatch confirmed with WATE 6 On Your Side that the fire is at Family Brands Meats at 1001 Elm Hill/City Park Road.

Smoke can be seen on nearby roadways.

There is no more information at this time.

WATE 6 On Your Side has a crew headed to the scene.

Crews respond to Lenoir City business fire

For the latest news, weather and video, download the WATE 6 On Your Side app. 

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s