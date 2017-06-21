Castile shooting dashcam video raises questions in Knoxville over carry permits

Related Coverage Dashcam video shows officer firing 7 shots into Castile car

KNOXVILLE (WATE) – Outrage continues after a Minnesota police officer was exonerated for shooting and killing a drier after letting the officer know he legally had a handgun with him.

The driver, Philando Castile, also had a handgun carry permit. The shooting has some people wondering if he shouldn’t have mentioned the gun at all.

In less than 10 seconds, the police stop for a broken tail light escalated to gunshots and Castile’s life was taken by Officer Jernimo Yanez. In the audio recording of the shooting, Castile told the officer he had a firearm on him and he had a handgun carry permit to go with it.

Scenarios like this one are talked about when applying for a handgun carry permit in Tennessee. A group of students was learning basic handgun safety Wednesday night with Sandra Ticer, who also teachers the handgun carry permit course at the Knoxville Gun Range.

“A lot of officers lose their lives during a routine traffic stop, so they’re very apprehensive,” said Ticer.

She says the best thing to do if you’re pulled over and have a handgun on yo is to put your hands on the steering wheel and do what the officer asks.

“Officers are trained to look at a person’s hands. We tell them all the time, don’t reach for things. Keep your hands in plain sight where they can see them so there’s never an issue with what they’re telling you do do, and when the officer tells you to do something, then that’s the very thing you need to do. You need to listen,” Ticer said.

There are several things to keep in mind if you are interested in getting a Tennessee handgun carry permit. You have to be at least 21 years old, a resident of Tennessee and can’t be convicted of any felony offense punishable for a term exceeding one year.

