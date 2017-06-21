2 dead, 1 in custody after Loudon County shooting

By Published: Updated:

LENOIR CITY (WATE) – Two people are dead and a third person is in custody after a shooting Wednesday evening in Loudon County.

The Loudon County Sheriff’s Office says they were called to a shooting on White Wing Road just after 4 p.m. Officers found two people suffering from gunshot wounds. One person was pronounced dead on the scene. The other died en route to UT Medical Center.

A suspect was taken into custody at the scene. Deputies have not released any names, nor have they released any other information on the case.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s