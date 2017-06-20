Wahlberg brothers bringing burger restaurant to Tennessee

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WATE) – A burger restaurant chain owned by famous brothers is coming to Tennessee. Wahlburgers created by Paul, Mark and Donnie Wahlberg will be opening a new location in Memphis on Beale Street.

The brothers opened their first restaurant in 2011 in Massachusetts. The business is also the focus of the A&E reality show with the same name.

“We’re thrilled to welcome nationally recognized Wahlburgers to Downtown Memphis where they will join our distinctive mix of dining, entertainment, and sports venues,” said Terence Patterson, President & CEO of the Downtown Memphis Commission. “Their arrival on Beale Street signifies how the area continues to grow, thrive and serve as one of Memphis’ most popular entertainment destinations for locals and visitors alike.”

Fans can enjoy creative burgers by Paul, the professional chef in the family. Menu items also include sandwiches, vegetarian options, and home-style side dishes.