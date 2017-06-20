Top 5 air travel secrets to improve your flight experience

KNOXVILLE (WATE) – While flying can be fun, it can also be frustrating. Here are five air travel secrets that may improve your next flight experience.

We all hate flight delays. Nearly 19 percent of flights did not arrive on time in 2016, according to the U.S. Department of Transportation. Booking early in the morning might be your best bet for avoiding this travel scourge. A couple of years ago, Travelzoo analyzed data from transportation records and found that flights in the early morning hours are much less likely to be delayed than takeoffs later in the day.

Airfare research firm Hopper found that Sunday is the most expensive day to fly. Waiting until Tuesday or Wednesday will save you an average of around $25 round trip.

The warmer months tend to be particularly expensive times to fly. In fact, July’s $358 average round-trip rate makes it the second most expensive month to coast through the clouds.

The airlines won’t tell you this, but packing your own “amenity kit” will make your air travel more pleasant and save you money. Some items to consider include are a neck pillow, sweater or blanket, and a noise-reducing headset. You can also bring your own food including fruit, protein bars and sandwiches.

If your flight is delayed or canceled, you may have more leverage than you realize. The Department of Transportation says if your flight is canceled, diverted or experiences a lengthy delay and you choose to cancel your trip as a result, you are entitled to a refund for the unused transportation, even for non-refundable tickets, and for any bag fee that you paid.