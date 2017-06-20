Thousands expected to pack Knoxville for USA Cycling Championships

KNOXVILLE (WATE) – This weekend’s USA Cycling championships will bring 200 pro riders to Knoxville and hundreds more volunteers and staff.

“How the race runs is like a package. You’ve got police cars, pace cars, then the bicyclists, then more cars behind them. A lot of those folks that are coming to town have been chosen because they know how to drive in a race like this,” said Kim Bumpas, president of Visit Knoxville.

Bumpas says it’s hard to tell just how many people will be working the event Saturday and Sunday because until riders arrive, the size of their crews are still unknown.

“After you add KPD to the volunteer base, to the staff of Visit Knoxville, to the medalist team, to the USA Cycling team, I mean it’s hundreds of hundreds of people.” said Bumpas.

One volunteer, a course marshal, said he wanted to volunteer because he’s a mountain biker.

“I just can’t wait to see the pack of riders that comes racing through Knoxville and crosses the bridge into South Knoxville. We’ve got some great hills on the course, it’ll be fun to watch the riders climb them.” said Matthew Kellogg.

Spectators can watch the race live on screens set up near the start on Jackson Avenue. They’ll also be able to enjoy food trucks, music and a Sierra Nevada beer garden.

Volunteer opportunities are still available but, even if volunteers sign up for the wait list online, they can still be called to help.

Bumpas says another way to support this race is to just, show up, and cheer for the riders on both days.

“Since it’s our first year, it’s really hard to say. I’ve been really conservative. If we get two; 2,500; 3,000 people, I think that will be a success.” said Bumpas.

USA.Pro Road and Time Trial National Championships will be aired live on WATE 6 On Your Side.