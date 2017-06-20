Tennessee rescue group giving 35 Colorado horses get 2nd chance

CALHAN, Colo. (AP) — Some Colorado horses are getting another chance at a good life after being surrendered by their owners to a national rescue group.

The Tennessee-based Horse Plus Humane Society in Hohenwald accepted 35 horses without any questions Sunday at the El Paso County Fairgrounds in Calhan. It was one of 13 such events planned by the group around the country this year.

The Gazette of Colorado Springs reports that some owners couldn’t pay for medical treatment for their animals while others didn’t have enough time for owning a horse.

Veterinarian and volunteer Alyssa King says the horses that were surrendered weren’t neglected nor overly thin.

The horses will be evaluated to see if they can be adopted. If horses are in grave condition, the group will pay for them to be euthanized.