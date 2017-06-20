Tennessee man arrested, drugs hidden under toddler

WKRN Published:

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Nashville police arrested a man after he hid three different drugs under a child in a stroller.

According to an affidavit, Charles Fleming,23, was at the James Cayce homes when he saw officers near him. Those officers took notice when he started to walk away.

The report says Fleming then hid heroin, cocaine and marijuana in a bag underneath a child in a stroller.

Police searched Fleming’s home and found more drugs and an illegal gun.

Fleming is charged with one count of child neglect as well as multiple felony drug charges. Also, he faces a vandalism charge after kicking and breaking the patrol car’s door panel after he was arrested.

