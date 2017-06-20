Suspect arrested in weekend Knoxville apartment stabbing

Related Coverage Knoxville police investigate stabbing, search for suspect

KNOXVILLE (WATE) – A suspect has been arrested in a weekend stabbing at a Knoxville apartment complex.

Andrew James Kolopus, 30, is charged with attempted first degree murder. He was arrested Tuesday by the U.S. Marshals’ Smoky Mountain Fugitive Task Force in the parking lot of a business on Clinton Highway.

Kolopus was wanted for stabbing a woman in their apartment on Pleasant Ridge Road Sunday morning. The victim is still being treated at the hospital. At the time, police classified the case as domestic violence.

