Study: More Tennessee women than men end up in hospital from opioid abuse

WATE 6 On Your Side Staff Published:
OxyContin is an extended-release opioid that has long been used to treat around-the-clock pain in adults. But most pain medications are not approved for use in children. (AP Photo)

ROCKVILLE, Md. (WATE) – A new study about the opioid epidemic finds that Tennessee women are more likely than Tennessee men to wind up in the hospital with a painkiller-related health problem.

The study was conducted by the Agency for Healthcare Research and Quality, the federal agency tasked with improving the safety and quality of America’s health care system. The group looked back at emergency room visits and hospitalization rates from 2005 to 2014 and found a massive rise in the numbers related to opioids.

While nationally, the rate is still higher for men than women, it’s the reverse in Tennessee with women having the higher rates for opioid ER visits and hospital stays.

The figures also look at age groups. In Tennessee, people between 25 and 44 fare the worst. The Volunteer State isn’t the highest or lowest in these opioid-related hospital stats, showing up in the middle 50 percent of the country.

More online: Read the full study

