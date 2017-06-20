Staples recalls 124,000 office chairs due to fall hazard

FRAMINGHAM, Mass. (WATE) – Office supply store Staples is recalling 124,000 office chairs because the legs on the base can break, causing a fall hazard.

The recall involves Staples and Quill Hazen Mesh Task Chairs. The chair has a five-wheel base, black fabric seat cushion and black mesh seat back. They have an SKU number of 1058246 and item number 26680 printed on a white label on the underside of the seat cushion.

The chairs were sold at Staples stores and online at staples.com, staplesadvantage.com and quill.com from October 2014-April 2017 for between $100 and $180.

Staples says it has received 20 reports of the legs breaking on the chair, including three reports of injuries including minor cuts and bruises.

The chain says to stop using the chair immediately and to contact Staples for a free replacement base and instructions on how to install it.

You can contact staples at (866) 755-1321 form 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday through Friday or register online at www.seatingrecall123.com.