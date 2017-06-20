Pilot Flying J trial tentatively set for Oct. 31 in Chattanooga

Related Coverage Defendants in Pilot case want more time to consider pleas

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – An agreement was made on the tentative trial date concerning a federal case against former executives of Pilot Flying J.

The statement says both parties would like to begin the trial in Chattanooga on October 31, 2017. This will make the trial be in a location outside of the company’s headquarters.

The company has already paid a $92 million federal penalty and spent $85 million on a class-action settlement.

