Pilot Flying J trial tentatively set for Oct. 31 in Chattanooga

WATE 6 On Your Side staff Published:
Pilot Flying J Headquarters, located in West Knoxville

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – An agreement was made on the tentative trial date concerning a federal case against former executives of Pilot Flying J.

The statement says both parties would like to begin the trial in Chattanooga on October 31, 2017. This will make the trial be in a location outside of the company’s headquarters.

The company has already paid a $92 million federal penalty and spent $85 million on a class-action settlement.

Related: Defendants in Pilot case want more time to consider pleas

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s