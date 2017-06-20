Many to rappel down Knoxville building to raise money for single moms, children

KNOXVILLE (WATE) – Many will be raising money for The Restoration House of East Tennessee.

Over The Edge Knox will be August 26 from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Participants will help raise money for low-income single mothers and their children.

Participants will rappel down 12 stories of the Langley Building in Downtown Knoxville during the event and will raise money by receiving pledges.

Participants must raise at least $1,000 to rappel down the building, including the $35 entry fee.

There will be a block party during the event featuring activities for the entire family, food, entertainment and more. Also, there will be a “Toss Your Boss” challenge.

For more information, visit Over the Edge’s website.