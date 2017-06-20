Man indicted for first degree murder of Zaevion Dobson

KNOXVILLE (WATE) – A Knoxville man has been indicted for first degree murder in the 2015 shooting death of teen hero Zaevion Dobson.

A Knox County grand jury on Tuesday indicted Kipling Deshawn Colbert on a count of first degree murder. Dobson, 15, was shot to death in December 2015 while he shielded two of his friends from the gunfire.

Police said the shooting was gang related, but that Dobson was not involved in a gang.

Colbert was named a person of interest in the shooting. Knoxville police found Colbert and two other people after they tried to stop a vehicle in April 2016.

Colbert fled from law enforcement after the car stopped on Dandridge Avenue. He later turned himself in at the Safety Building.

He is being held on $1 million bond.

