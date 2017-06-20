Knoxville to conduct survey over zoning ordinance

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — The City of Knoxville is allowing residents the opportunity to help with a zoning ordinance update.

The city and the Metropolitan Planning Commission (MPC) are conducting an online survey until July 7. The survey asks for preferences concerning neighborhoods, corridors, redevelopment, neighborhood commercial areas, design and landscaping, and sustainability.

“It’s critical that we receive feedback from the community throughout every phase of this project. The preferences of residents, property owners, and business owners must be known in order for Recode Knoxville to appropriately shape the city and enhance our sense of place for the next 20-40 years,” said Gerald Green, Executive Director of the MPC.

It has been 60 years since the city’s zoning ordinance has been under review. It is believed that Knox County will add 170,000 residents by 2040.

There will be a Recode Knoxville meeting open to the public on July 19 at 10 a.m. at the City County Building. For more information, visit RecodeKnoxville.com.