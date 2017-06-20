Knoxville firefighters honored for saving baby during apartment fire

Related Coverage Knoxville firefighter catches baby thrown from third story window in fire

KNOXVILLE (WATE) – A special award was presented Tuesday night to a group of Knoxville firefighters by Rep. Rick Staples and Mayor Madeline Rogero for saving a baby during an apartment fire earlier this year.

The fire was reported in April at The Bricks apartments on East Magnolia Avenue. The infant, named Josiah, was thrown from a third story window and landed in the arms of Knoxville Fire Department Senior Firefighter Bo Merritt. He says he was just doing his job.

Previous story: Knoxville firefighter catches baby thrown from third story window in fire

“It’s what we do. It’s what we train to do. We aren’t trained to catch babies necessarily, but we are trained to save lives and what’s what we’re paid to do. We take the oath to do it, and we’re going to do it. We’re trained very well and we have good management, so if KFD pulls in on the scene, we’re going to do what we have to do to make it work,” said Merritt.

The baby was not hurt, thanks to the efforts of the firefighters.