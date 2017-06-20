Knox County homeowner shoots at suspect during burglary

KNOXVILLE (WATE) – A man was arrested after a burglary early Tuesday morning in Knox County.

Investigators say Brandon Wang, 26, broke into a house at 1811 Wayland Road around 5 a.m.

The homeowner found the suspect in the hallway and shot at him several times, according to the report.

The suspect ran out of the house and got into his truck. The homeowner continued to shoot at the suspect, causing Wang to cause damage the garage door.

Officers spotted the suspect on Flint Gap Road. While officers tried to stop the suspect, he sped away.

A chase went onto Thorngrove Pike, John Sevier Highway and then to the suspect’s address on Strawberry Plains Pike.

Wang drove around his residence and hit a deputy’s car head-on.

The suspect was tased during a struggle with officers. Also, 14.3 grams of marijuana was found inside Wang’s truck.

He faces charges for simple possession, evading arrest, vandalism and aggravated burglary. Wang is being held at the Roger D. Wilson Detention Facility on a $10,000 bond.