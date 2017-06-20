Endangered Sevier County teen runaway last seen at family bonfire

SEVIERVILLE (WATE) – The Sevier County Sheriff’s Office is looking for a runaway teenage boy they say may be in danger.

Daniel Maiden, 14, was visiting with family on June 10. The family says they were having a bonfire when Maiden said he was going for a walk. He never returned.

Maiden is 5 feet 2 inches tall and weighs 124 pounds. He has brown eyes and sandy hair. He was last seen wearing a red T-shirt, blue jeans, black Nike tennis shoes and a Batman baseball cap.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Sevier County Sheriff’s Office at (865) 453-4668.