KPD chief sharing investigation findings with NC woman held at gunpoint by off-duty officer

KNOXVILLE (WATE) – The Knoxville Police Department has concluded their Internal Affairs investigation involving a North Carolina woman who was held at gunpoint by an off-duty officer while she was switching the license plate on a car she recently purchased.

Chief Rausch is in North Carolina sharing the findings with Tonya Jameson. We’re told by KPD, Chief Rausch felt it was necessary to meet with Ms. Jameson to discuss the investigation, explain the findings and allow her the opportunity to ask questions.

KPD says Carol Scott, who is retired and the former Director of the Police Advisory and Review Committee, will be sitting in on the meeting.

Jameson says she traveled from Charlotte, North Carolina, to Jefferson City to buy an SUV. Jameson was putting her license plate on the back of her newly-bought car when she says she heard the voice of a man identifying himself as an off-duty police officer.

The officer asked for Jameson’s paperwork, but not before Jameson says he pulled a gun on her. She believes the incident happened because she’s black.

Jameson says she hopes this interaction brings awareness and is a wake-up call to law enforcement that somewhere, something is going wrong and training needs to be changed.

“The reality is we’ve had black men dying at the hands of police. We’ve had black women dying at the hands of police. So I survived this,” said Jameson.

Last month, the Knoxville Police Department sent the following statement:

“KPD’s policies and procedures are in effect at all times for our employees. Our Response to Resistance/Use of Force Policy is available for review on our website in the Open Records Page. All KPD Officers are certified by the State of Tennessee POST Commission. They are authorized to take appropriate police action when necessary. They also have the same rights as every resident of the State of Tennessee in regards to intervening in a situation to protect persons or property.”

The full investigative file is not available yet. Continue to follow WATE 6 On Your Side for updates.