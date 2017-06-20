Cancer survivor, proton therapy patient to take part in Pedal for the Red

By Published:

KNOXVILLE (WATE) – The USA Cycling Championships are a few days away. Among the amateur cyclists is a Knoxville man and cancer survivor who was able to heal with the help of the Provision CARES Proton Therapy Center.

Wally Knight is taking on the Pedal for the Red on Saturday. He is graduate no. 388 from the center and was able to maintain his active lifestyle while undergoing proton therapy. he serves as a “proton ambassador” to help spread the word about proton therapy and help cancer patients know all their options.

Knight also plans to be a spectator for the USA Cycling event itself.

Related: Knoxville bike ride to benefit American Red Cross

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s