Beloved Knoxville cow with prosthetic foot dies

KNOXVILLE (WATE) – A Knoxville cow that captured the hearts of the world after it received a prosthetic leg two years ago has died.

The Gentle Barn posted to its Facebook page on Tuesday that Dudley had a ruptured ulcer that tore apart his stomach and surgeons could not repair it.

Dudley received a prosthetic leg in February 2015, crafted by a man who is also an amputee. Ronnie Graves lost his leg in an accident at a fertilizer plant 40 years ago and has devoted his life to building prosthetics for animals like Dudley.

Previous stories:

Knoxville cow receives prosthetic foot

Gentle Barn founder is hero to animals

The Gentle Barn gave Dudley a second change at life as cows who require an amputation are typically put down.

People from all over the world came to see Dudley and he was once featured in People magazine.