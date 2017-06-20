Alabama couple arrested in Indiana for drinking at bar with baby

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. (WISH) — The parents of a 7-month-old are charges after authorities say they became publicly intoxicated at a bar with the infant in tow.

Michael Trosclair, 45, and Shari Treba, 42, both face felony neglect of a dependent charges, along with misdemeanor public intoxication charges.

Authorities say the pair was in Indianapolis for a work conference when a witness reported Treba drinking alcohol while breastfeeding a baby outside a downtown bar.

According to an affidavit, officers were called to Wild Beaver Saloon around 12:38 a.m. on June 16. They reportedly found Treba standing near a sleeping baby in a stroller outside the roped-in area of the bar, drinking what appeared to be beer.

Police say she confirmed the baby was hers and struggled to provide identification or respond to questions asked by the officers.

A witness who had contacted authorities regarding the woman said Treba had been at the bar since around 10:30 p.m., offering sex to people in exchange for beer and drinking the beer while breastfeeding her infant.

Court documents further state the doorman at Wild Beaver Saloon confirmed to officers the mother “had been at the bar for a long time and he was told to keep her outside the ropes and off the property due to the child.”

When police asked Treba why she’d bring the baby to a bar with her, she did not deny breastfeeding the baby and said she’d come out to drink with her husband and her friends from work.

As officers worked to contact Child Protective Services and a child-abuse detective to have the infant medically examined, Trosclair, the infant’s father, approached the scene.

According to authorities, Trosclair appeared to be intoxicated and became angry as he approached, demanding to speak with a lawyer and acting belligerent, to the point that he resisted repeatedly as officers struggled to put him in handcuffs.

Additional witnesses told officers Treba had chained the baby stroller outside the bar, abandoning it to go inside and buy a drink. Court documents show Treba’s blood-alcohol content to be 0.193.

The infant was taken to Riley Hospital for Children at IU Health, where she was found to have no signs of intoxication or other physical signs of abuse or neglect.

Trosclair and Treba were taken to the Arrestee Processing Center. Online court records show the pair as being from Mobile, Alabama. Their initial hearings are set for Tuesday.