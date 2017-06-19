‘This could kill someone,’ Tennessee familys’ message to TDOT, Governor Haslam

LENOIR CITY (WATE) – Two parents who lost their children in two separate deadly car crashes involving guardrails are hoping their heartache catches the attention of Governor Bill Haslam and the Tennessee Department of Transportation.

For months, Stephen Eimers and Ladeana Gambill have been working to get the X-Lite guardrail system, which killed their young daughters in two separate accidents, removed from Tennessee roadways. Both families spoke in front of the Tennessee Transportation Committee in Nashville and in Washington D.C., where they asked the federal highway administration to remove the system nationwide.

They are calling on the governor and the Tennessee Department of Transportation to hire an independent contractor to perform a comprehensive inventory of the safety barrier system in Tennessee so the state can know what device is in place, where it is located, if it is in good working order and if it is properly installed.

“These aren’t the rantings of a father that lost someone. This is just reasonable,” said Eimers. “Just fix what’s broken.”

Now, the families are putting up signs on damaged guardrails that read “Governor Haslam and TDOT, Damaged Unit, could kill someone.” Eimers said his group has identified 50 locations just in Loudon County with long-term damage to the safety barrier system. He said several guardrails were never fixed after they were damaged in fatal accidents.

“Don’t waste your grief. Our pain is palpable but we are powerful. And we need to hold those people in power accountable,” said Eimers.

