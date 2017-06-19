Tennessee Rep. DesJarlais’ name on list found with congressional baseball shooter

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – Rep. Scott DesJarlais’s name was on a list that was found with the man who opened fire on a congressional baseball practice last week.

Officials told WKRN DesJarlais is now working with the Capitol Police, Congressional leadership and his staff to review and improve safety measures. DesJarlais said he was “surprised and curious” about who else is on the list.

The shooting, which injured House GOP Whip Steve Scalise and others, happened last Wednesday morning. Scalise remains hospitalized and has since undergone surgery.

The gunman, James T. Hodgkinson, was shot and killed by police. Authorities said he was armed with a rifle and lots of ammo at the time. Authorities said Hodgkinson had a history of anti-GOP activity.

Previous story: ‘We were like sitting ducks,’ Rep. Fleischmann in shock after shooting