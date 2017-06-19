Roane County puppies recovering after copperhead bite

KNOXVILLE (WATE) – Five puppies are recovering after they were bitten by a copperhead snake in Roane County.

The puppies were being fostered by Halos 2nd Chance Rescue. The rescue says they were outside Thursday night on their foster parent’s porch when they were bitten by the snake.

“The faces swelled immediately and she gave them Benadryl which was absolutely perfect and then rushed them to the emergency vet,” said Patty McCroskey, a foster parent with Halos 2nd Chance Rescue.

McCroskey said the bites left the puppies swollen and in a lot of pain, but veterinarians at Volunteer Vet Clinic say they are expected to make a full recovery and are showing significant signs of improvement.

The puppies were each given antivenom serums and are expected to be okay, but the rescue says the treatment was very expensive.

“It’s been very expensive but anybody who could listen to them screaming in pain and not do that, doesn’t have a heart,” McCroskey said.

The shots at the emergency vet are about $900 per shot, so just having one dog bitten by a snake is already expensive. Since all five of the puppies were bitten the costs are running about $8,000 from the emergency vet.

The cost is taking its toll on the volunteers and the rescue and they are asking for any help in covering those costs. They have set up a GoFundMe page for anyone who wants to help with the veterinary costs for the puppies or donations can be sent to Halos 2nd Chance Rescue in Murfreesboro.