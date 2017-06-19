Multiple rawhide dog chew products recalled for possible chemical contamination

(WATE) – The U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) announced a recall for multiple brands of rawhide chew products for dogs due to a possible chemical contamination.

United Pet Group is voluntarily recalling the packages of the products after suppliers in Mexico, Colombia and Brazil used a quaternary ammonium compound mixture as a processing aid in some manufacturing facilities.

The anti-microbial chemical is used to clean food processing equipment but is not approved in the U.S. as a production aid, according to the FDA.

There have been some reports of dogs having diarrhea, vomiting and the product giving an unpleasant odor. The chemicals can cause a variety of symptoms in dogs: reduced appetite and gastric irritation.

The rawhide dog chew products impacted by the recall have expiration dates ranging from June 1, 2019-May 31, 2020. The packages will have a lot code that starts with AH, AV, A, AI, AO or AB.

Pet owners can contact the United Pet Group for a refund at 855-215-4962.

Product Brands Product Names and Identifying Information American Beefhide United Pet Group is recalling certain packages of dog chews with the American Beefhide brand on the label. This recall is limited to dog chew products that contain rawhide. Only products with lot codes listed on the back of the package that start with AH and which list expiration dates from 06/01/2019 through 05/31/2020 are affected by this recall. This includes all package sizes and/or weights. The following contact information appears on the back of the package of the affected products: Manufactured by:

Salix Animal Health, LLC Deerfield Beach, FL 33442 Digest-eeze United Pet Group is recalling certain packages of dog chews with the Digest-eeze brand on the label. This recall is limited to dog chew products that contain rawhide. Only products with lot codes listed on the back of the package that start with AH, AV, A, AI, AO, or AB, and which list expiration dates from 06/01/2019 through 05/31/2020 are affected by this recall. This includes all package sizes and/or weights. The following contact information appears on the back of the package of the affected products: Manufactured by:

Salix Animal Health, LLC Deerfield Beach, FL 33442 Healthy Hide (including Healthy Hide – Good -n- Fun and Healthy Hide – Good -n- Fit) United Pet Group is recalling certain packages of dog chews with the Healthy Hide brand, Healthy Hide Good-n-Fit brand, and Healthy Hide Good-n-Fun brand on the label.