Middle Tennessee home struck by lightning

WKRN Published:
Courtesy: Theta Volunteer Fire Department

THETA, Tenn. (WKRN) – Volunteer firefighters were busy on Father’s Day when they had to respond to home that had been struck by lightning.

According to the Theta Volunteer Fire Department on Facebook, sparks flew from the television when a bolt of lightning hit the home.

Luckily, firefighters determined the strike only damaged the surge protector on the TV after examining the crawl space and attic for any signs of fire.

An electrician will need to investigate further to ensure no wires were damaged, but the home is mostly ok.

