Man wanted in connection to Blount County sheriff’s deputy assault

MARYVILLE (WATE) – The Blount County Sheriff’s Office is looking for a suspect wanted in connection with an aggravated assault on a sheriff’s deputy during a traffic stop Sunday night.

The sheriff’s office said Darrell Allen Brown, 30, was last seen in the area of Tuckaleechee Pike and Lambert Lane. Sheriff’s deputies, along with officers from Maryville and Alcoa police departments are in the area searching for Brown.

Anyone that sees Brown is asked to call 9-1-1 immediately. The sheriff’s office said he may be armed.