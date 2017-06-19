Man sentenced to 12 years in prison for hitting, killing man at Oak Ridge fireworks show

OAK RIDGE (WATE) – A man convicted of hitting and killing a man during a 2015 Independence Day celebration was sentenced to serve 12 years in prison for vehicular homicide.

Lee Cromwell was sentenced in an Anderson County court Wednesday. He was found guilty of vehicular homicide, criminally negligent homicide, reckless homicide and 12 counts of aggravated assault and reckless endangerment in February 2017.

Oak Ridge Police Department said Cromwell hit and killed James Robinson of Knoxville with his Dodge Ram as he backed it through a parking lot of Bissell Park at the Midtown Community Center. Family friends said Robinson was trying to save his little girl from being hit by the truck.

Robinson was later pronounced dead at Methodist Medical Center. Nine others were sent to the hospital.

Previous story: Knoxville man struck, killed by pickup truck in parking lot of Independence Day celebration in Oak Ridge