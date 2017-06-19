Knoxville police investigate stabbing, search for suspect

KNOXVILLE (WATE) — Knoxville Police Department is investigating a stabbing in the Pleasant Ridge area.

Police said at around 11:00 a.m. Sunday, a 28-year-old woman was stabbed multiple times at her apartment located at 5700 Pleasant Ridge Road in Creek Ridge Apartments. Officers said the woman was taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries.

The stabbing is being investigated as a case of domestic violence, according to police. They said the suspect has been identified and they are trying to locate him or her.

No other information is available at this time.