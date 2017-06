KNOXVILLE (WATE) – Crews responded to a fire early Monday morning.

The fire happened at an auto shop at 6613 Jim Sterchi Road. A witness heard a loud explosion and saw smoke when passing the building.

Firefighters found flames and heavy black smoke inside the metal warehouse where vehicles were inside. Crews say there were flammable liquids, tires and auto parts near the flames.

The building received heat and smoke damage.

Jim Sterchi Road at Dry Gap is blocked at this time.