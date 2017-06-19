Beloved Greene County K-9 Officer dies after being struck by vehicle

GREENE COUNTY, TN (WJHL) – A K-9 officer with the Green County Sheriff’s Department died after being hit by a car near her home.
K-9 Officer Ren was four-years-old and a two-year veteran with the sheriff’s department.
She worked on around 50 felony drug cases and was certified as a Narcotics Detector by the National Narcotic Detector Dog Association.
“Ren was good spirited and loved doing her job. She excelled at narcotics detection and tracking,” said Sheriff Pat Hankins.
K-9 Officer Ren and her handler Deputy Crum did demonstrations for civic clubs, church groups and schools in the community.
“She was always excited and ready to receive a pet from the public, especially the children.” said Hankins.
There will be a private memorial service later in the week.