Beloved Greene County K-9 Officer dies after being struck by vehicle

GREENE COUNTY, TN (WJHL) – A K-9 officer with the Green County Sheriff’s Department died after being hit by a car near her home.

K-9 Officer Ren was four-years-old and a two-year veteran with the sheriff’s department.

She worked on around 50 felony drug cases and was certified as a Narcotics Detector by the National Narcotic Detector Dog Association.

“Ren was good spirited and loved doing her job. She excelled at narcotics detection and tracking,” said Sheriff Pat Hankins.

K-9 Officer Ren and her handler Deputy Crum did demonstrations for civic clubs, church groups and schools in the community.

“She was always excited and ready to receive a pet from the public, especially the children.” said Hankins.

There will be a private memorial service later in the week.