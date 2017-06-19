2 officers injured after shooting at Middle Tennessee courthouse

WATE 6 On Your Side staff Published: Updated:
FILE PHOTO: The Coffee County Courthouse and courthouse square in Manchester, Tennessee, United States. (Brian Stansberry / Creative Commons)

MANCHESTER, Tenn. (WATE) – Tennessee Bureau of Investigation says two deputies were injured in a courthouse shooting and are undergoing medical treatment.

The Coffee County Sheriff’s Office said the shooting happened at around 3:00 p.m. at a government building in Manchester, Tennessee. Deputies told WKRN the suspect, whose identity has not been released, is reportedly down.

Manchester Mayor Lonnie Norman said roads in the area are shut down. He said the investigation is active and ongoing.

Agents with the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation are responding to the scene. No other information is available at this time.

 

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s