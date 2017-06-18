Knoxville Police search for armed robbery suspect

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – Knoxville Police are searching for a suspect in an armed robbery.

A black male wearing black pants, a gray hoodie, finger-less gloves, and a black ski mask entered a convenience store on Cedar Lane at Central Avenue Pike around 9:15 Sunday morning. He took an undetermined amount of money and ran off.

If you know anything related to this incident call Knoxville Police.

