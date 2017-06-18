Jason Witten hosts 15th annual football camp

Elizabethon (WJHL) – For as long as Jason Witten’s been catching passes for the Cowboys, the future Hall of Famer’s been giving back to his community. The man who has more receptions than any Cowboy in Dallas’ history held his fifteenth annual football camp in his hometown of Elizabethon on Saturday. 1,200 kids from ages 7 to 18 showed up to spend some time around Witten, and a host of other local athletes.

Witten brought along virtually Tennessee’s entire tight ends room, as Ethan and Eli Wolf, Jakob Johnson and Austin Pope all showed up.

“My four years have been, kind of, trying to model my game after his,” Ethan admitted. “He’s an excellent role model on and off the field, so to be able to be a part of his alma mater and to be able to have a relationship with him is good. It’s definitely helped me become a better player.”

While he was in town, Witten made a $25,000 donation to the Boys and Girls Club of Elizabethon.

“It just energizes me every year I come here,” Witten said. “It kind of kicks me off into Summer as I prepare for football season. It’s a great time. This is a community that is home for me. The older you get, the most you appreciate that. Certainly it’s a great opportunity to get back in the community and get involved and today’s one of those special days.”