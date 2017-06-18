GMCW confront protesters with song

KNOXVILLE (WATE) – The Gay Men’s Chorus of Washington traveled to Knoxville over the weekend to perform at Knoxville Pride Fest, as part of their Southern Equality Tour.

After their performance, they were on their bus headed to their hotel when they noticed protesters on the side of the road. That’s when they decided to confront the protesters.

Dan Kaufman decided to film the entire confrontation.

The video shows members of GMCW circling the protesters and singing “Make them hear you” from the musical “Ragtime.”

 

 

 

