Families celebrate Father’s Day by playing catch in Smokies Stadium

KODAK (WATE) – For many families a trip to Smokies stadium isn’t just about a baseball game, but about family time and togetherness, especially on father’s day.

Sunday Smokies Stadium celebrated father’s day by letting kids and their dad’s play catch on the field.

Dads and kids are lining up at Smokies Stadium to play catch on the field! #FathersDay #HFD

⚾️👨‍👧‍👦🐻 pic.twitter.com/IObcVUYMhc — Jennifer Webb (@WATEJennifer) June 18, 2017

“We’ve always played baseball or softball, or played sports,” said Bryan Wade. “I’ve coached both of them and it’s just something we do.”

Kids of all ages enjoyed hot dogs, ice cream and quality time with their dad’s.

“It’s just a day to show how much you love your father and stuff,” said one child. “He works his tail off. He might get mad and all but still. It’s a day just to celebrate fathers.”

The Tennessee Smokies lost to the Chattanooga lookouts with a final score of 10-2.