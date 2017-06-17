Would-be burglars caught on East Nashville home surveillance cameras

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Two would-be burglars were spotted on home surveillance video trying to break into an East Nashville home Thursday afternoon.

Just after 1 p.m, two men with partially-covered faces entered a backyard in the Inglewood area.

The men attempted to open doors and windows of a house. One of them was carrying a baseball bat.

The home belongs to Nashville attorney Grover Collins. He was at work when his security system sent a notification to his phone, alerting him that his surveillance cameras detected motion in the yard.

Collins watched on his phone as the men lurked around his yard, peeking into his house through windows and doors.

“It’s definitely unsettling. You definitely feel violated,” said Collins. “The creepiness factor is really high.”

Collins called 911 and activated an audible security alarm at the house.

The suspects left before they could make entry.

The homeowner says it’s a good reminder that, no matter where you live, you never know who’s trying to get into your house.

“It’s a wake-up call, and it’s a reminder to be vigilant,” Collins said. “Make sure you have the steps in place to protect your home and be able to aid police in their investigation.”

He says Metro police officers from East Precinct responded to his house within two minutes of his call.

Detectives have been given the surveillance footage to help them in their investigation.

So far, no arrests have been made.