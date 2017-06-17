Oak Ridge Police search for 3 missing juveniles

OAK RIDGE (WATE) – Oak Ridge Police Department is searching for 3 missing juveniles last seen around 4 p.m., Saturday.

9-year-old Kaamron Sharp, 12-year-old Lance Sharp and 11-year-old James Creel are all missing from the west side of Oak Ridge.

All three are described as white males. They left on foot and are presumed to be in the immediate area.

Anybody who has seen the juveniles is asked to contact Oak Ridge Police Department at (865) 425-4399 or 911.

