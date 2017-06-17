Knoxville man charged with sex crimes; more than 600 photos of children discovered on phone

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – Knoxville Police Department reports a Knoxville man is facing charges of sexual exploitation of a minor after more than 600 inappropriate photos of children were discovered on his phone.

Police say images of infants involved in sexual acts as well as children involved in sadomasochistic acts were found after a warrant was obtained to search the phone.

Officers found the man, Anthony Boruff, 58, sitting on the floor at his home. Police said he was extremely intoxicated when they arrived.

Officers report he had several self inflicted cuts on his arms and said he was suicidal while being arrested.

Boruff was sent to UT Medical Center for examination following his arrest, then transported to Roger D. Wilson detention facility where he is being held on a $300,000 bond with the condition that he stay away from children.