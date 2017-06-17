2 hospitalized in West Knoxville Waffle House shooting

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – Knoxville Police Department and the Knox County Sheriff’s Office are investigating after a violent incident at the Waffle House on Cedar Bluff.

Authorities arrived at the scene around 3:30 a.m. Saturday morning where they found one person shot and another stabbed.

Both victims were transported to hospitals.

No information about their conditions has been released. The circumstances leading up to the incident remain unclear.

