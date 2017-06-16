Knoxville summit hopes to reduce violence-related deaths among boys, young men of color

KNOXVILLE (WATE) – The Save our Sons initiative was established by Knoxville Mayor Madeline in 2013.

Now in its fourth year, the program is continuing its mission to address opportunity gaps and eliminate violence-related deaths among boys and young men of color. This year’s summit is from 1:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m. Friday, June 30 at Pellissippi State Community College’s Magnolia Campus, located at 1610 E. Magnolia Avenue.

Chris Blue, Knoxville native and winner of season 12 of “The Voice” is the keynote speaker along with University of Tennessee football player Todd Kelly Jr., criminal justice professional and motivational speaker Charles Brown and former NFL running back and past Regional Director to the Tennessee Department of Economic and Community Development LeRoy Thompson. The city of Knoxville says workshops at the summit include success and service, engagement with law enforcement and setting goals.

Admission is free, but registration is required. Lunch will be included. The first 15 “sons” to register for the Summit will receive free movie tickets from Regal Entertainment Group. At the event, door prizes will be given away, and attendees will be able to register for a chance to win an Apple iPad.

More: Register for the Sons Summit

Save our Sons has launched several pilot programs in Knoxville including adding a Safe Haven gym at Cal Johnson Rec Center, which hosts basketball games and has guest speakers over the summer. Another pilot project linked 40 students in the YMCA’s after-school program with an organization called Courage Incorporated. It holds workshops that teach kids ways to cope in tough times without using violence.

Previous story: Knoxville’s Save Our Sons program continues efforts to Stop the Violence