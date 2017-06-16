Knox County Sheriff’s Office: Missing woman located in California

KNOXVILLE (WATE) – The Knox County Sheriff’s Office said they have located a missing Knox County woman.

The sheriff’s office said Heather Duncan, 23, was located in California. Investigators said based on phone calls to Duncan, they do not believe foul play or coercion are involved and are closing the case. They said the case could be reopened if new information surfaces.

Previous story: Knoxville police believe 2 missing person cases are connected

Heather Duncan appeared in a YouTube video with another woman, Anna Leigh Settle, 23, who was reported missing to the Knoxville Police Department and a man believed to be Settle’s boyfriend, Bryan Henderson. The three say they are not missing. WATE 6 On Your Side reached out to Knoxville Police Department to see if there was any change in Settle’s missing person case.

WATE 6 On Your Side also spoke to Duncan and Settle’s parents about the video. They said they were relieved their daughters are alive but are still concerned.

Duncan’s parents said they last time they spoke to her she called them crying and said she was going to rehab for problems with alcohol. She told them she was with a counselor. When they asked for contact information, the counselor said they would send the address to them to write to her. They found the conversation odd, so they drove to Knoxville from Virginia to try to figure out what was going on. They spoke to a bishop who said she told him he was going out west with a couple friends.

“A part of me feels relieved that at least as of that video, that Heather’s alive, but another part of me feels devastated because I just don’t feel I was looking at my daughter on that video and I also feel that her life is in more danger than ever before,” said Duncan’s mom.

Settle’s parents issued a statement saying:

To all our family and friends. We sincerely love and appreciate all of your love and prayers over the last few weeks. We have received information late last night that Anna is alive. She has been involved in an unsafe relationship that we have tried to convince her is not in her best interest. It’s obvious now that our concerns were correct. We appreciate everything our family and friends have done and especially all of the hard and dedicated work by the Knox County Sheriff’s Office and the Knoxville Police Department. At this point please continue your prayers for Anna and Heather. Thanks again for your love and support.