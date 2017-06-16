Knox County grand jury indicts man in November deadly hit and run

KNOXVILLE (WATE) — Months after the accident, a grand jury has returned indictments against a man accused of hitting a man walking along Norris Freeway with his car and then driving off.

Joshua Shane Stabnow is facing charges of vehicular homicide and leaving the scene of an accident. He is accused of hitting and killing Ronnie White, 48, on November 9, 2016.

The Knox County Sheriff’s Office said White was walking on the northbound side of Norris Freeway at Archibald Way when a silver four-door vehicle going northbound hit White and kept driving. White was sent to the University of Tennessee Medical Center where the sheriff’s office said he died as a result of injuries sustained after he was hit by a car. Deputies were able to identify Stabnow’s vehicle due to tips from the public.

Vickie Kay Stabnow is also facing two charges of filing a false report. A grand jury returned indictments against Loop, who is accused of making false statements to officers on November 14, 2016.

Joshua Stabnow and Vickkie Kay Stabnow are both scheduled to be arraigned on July 14 in Knox County court.