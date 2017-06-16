KNOXVILLE (WATE) – A crash shut down a section of Broadway in North Knoxville Friday.
The crash happened at Broadway and McCroskey around 12:40 p.m. A vehicle hit a power pole.
Traffic is being diverted into the Kroger shopping center.
There is no more information at this time.
Crash shutdowns section of Broadway in North Knoxville
