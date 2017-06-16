Crash shutdowns section of Broadway in North Knoxville

WATE 6 On Your Side staff Published:

KNOXVILLE (WATE) – A crash shut down a section of Broadway in North Knoxville Friday.

The crash happened at Broadway and McCroskey around 12:40 p.m. A vehicle hit a power pole.

Traffic is being diverted into the Kroger shopping center.

There is no more information at this time.

