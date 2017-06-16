Clerk punched in face during Sevierville armed robbery

WATE 6 On Your Side staff Published:
(Photo: Sevierville Police Department)

SEVIERVILLE (WATE) – A suspect is on the run after a store robbery in Sevierville Friday morning.

Investigators say a woman parked a white Nissan Pathfinder near the front doors of J’s Market at 1297 Dolly Parton Parkway and asked the clerk to use the restroom around 6:30 a.m.

After the woman left the store, a male suspect with a double-barreled, short shotgun entered the store and pointed it at the clerk. The man demanded money and punched the clerk in the face.

While the suspect was inside the store, the woman drove the vehicle west. The male suspect left the store heading in the same direction as the Pathfinder.

The suspect is described to be a black male, around 5-feet-10-inches tall, weighs around 170 pounds and has facial hair.

If you have any information, contact the Sevierville Police Department at 865-868-1749.

