Charges dismissed against Tennessee Rep. Martin Daniel

KNOXVILLE (WATE) – Charges against a Tennessee representative were dismissed Friday after he was accused of assault.

Rep. Martin Daniel faced charges after being accused of shoving Steve Hall during a live radio show appearance in July 2016. Hall was an opponent in the Republican Primary.

Witnesses in the room told officers that Daniel and Hall got into an argument, Hall called Daniel a liar and Daniel walked over to Hall and stood over him. They said Hall tried to get up from his seat, but Daniel used both of his hands to push Hall vigorously back down into his chair.

Daniel won the Republican Primary for State House District 18 on August 4. Daniel ended up with 39 percent of the vote to Hall’s 28 percent.

